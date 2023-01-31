Facts

13:58 31.01.2023

There are 42 clashes in Bakhmut area in day, 277 invaders destroyed – AFU Eastern Group

Russian occupiers fired artillery almost 200 times at Ukrainian positions near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region over the past day, but during the clashes they lost more than 500 people killed and wounded there, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Cherevaty said.

"Bakhmut continues to be one of the main directions of the enemy's strikes, there they struck 197 times with barrel-rocket artillery at our positions, there were 42 combat clashes. The enemy lost a lot of personnel during these days: 277 enemies were killed, 258 were injured of varying degrees. The fighting took place in the area of Spirne, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Kleschivka," Cherevaty said on the air of the national telethon.

He also said the occupiers were unable to cut the route along which the group of Ukrainian defenders in Bakhmut is being provided.

Answering a question about the possibility of withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Bakhmut, the representative of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said such decisions are made in the context of the general situation in order to preserve personnel and occupy better positions, and they are carried out in several stages. "The command has different options for action, the command constantly monitors the enemy, and we have counteraction for each of his actions," Cherevaty said.

