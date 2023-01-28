Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

The fight against corruption is of critical importance for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, G7 ambassadors to Ukraine said following a meeting with Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention Oleksandr Novikov.

"G7 Ambassadors met the Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention Novikov and were briefed on anti-corruption policy and legislation. We emphasized the critical importance of tackling corruption, including in the context of increased foreign aid and during Ukraine"s recovery and reconstruction," the ambassadors said on Twitter.