Talks on transfer of aircraft, long-range missiles to Ukraine underway with partners in accelerated mode – Podoliak

Negotiations on the transfer of aircraft and long-range missiles to Ukraine are being carried out with partners in an accelerated mode, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said.

According to him, the partners understand the logic of war. In particular, they understand that in order to cover the armored vehicles, which they also provide, Ukraine definitely needs aviation.

"In the same way, in order to drastically reduce the key tool of the Russian army - what they are fighting with today on the front line, and this is, first of all, cannon artillery, we need missiles that will destroy their warehouses," Podoliak said on the air of the FREEDOM TV channel.

In Crimea, the adviser to the head of the President's Office noted, there are more than 100 warehouses of various specifications.

"And of course, they need to be destroyed. Otherwise, Zaporizhia, Donetsk and Luhansk groups (of the Russian army) will have a significant amount of artillery capabilities. I don't think that in the framework of the war, someone does not understand this," he said.

"Therefore, first: negotiations (on the provision of aviation and long-range missiles) are already underway. Second: negotiations are proceeding at an accelerated pace. Third: partners understand all this. Fourth: there are still nuances regarding the internal psychological status in partner countries," Podoliak said.

According to him, these nuances are due to the fact that the partners still cannot give up their internal conservatism due to fear of changes in the world architecture amid the war in Ukraine.

"We need to work with this. We must show real pictures of this war. We must reasonably speak and tell: for example, this and this will reduce the death of people, this will reduce the burden on infrastructure, this will reduce security threats to the European continent, and this will localize the war. And we are doing it. And in a short time we will go to aviation and long-range missiles," Podoliak summed up.