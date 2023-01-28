Ukraine expects 24 fighter jets from allies as part of first package – media

Ukraine intends to receive 24 fighter jets from international allies as part of the first batch, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told the Spanish newspaper El País.

"The Air Force's priority is to get American F-16s, although Kyiv is considering the option of French Rafale and Swedish Gripen," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the first package will include two battalions of 12 combat aircraft each. "This is a new package of military assistance that the Ukrainian army intends to receive from its international allies. The 24 fighter jets - ideally US F-16s - would represent only an urgent first phase in a new chapter in the supply of weapons to the country invaded by Russia: combat aircraft," the report notes.