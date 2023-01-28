Facts

13:40 28.01.2023

Ukraine expects 24 fighter jets from allies as part of first package – media

1 min read
Ukraine expects 24 fighter jets from allies as part of first package – media

Ukraine intends to receive 24 fighter jets from international allies as part of the first batch, Yuriy Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, told the Spanish newspaper El País.

"The Air Force's priority is to get American F-16s, although Kyiv is considering the option of French Rafale and Swedish Gripen," the newspaper writes.

It is noted that the first package will include two battalions of 12 combat aircraft each. "This is a new package of military assistance that the Ukrainian army intends to receive from its international allies. The 24 fighter jets - ideally US F-16s - would represent only an urgent first phase in a new chapter in the supply of weapons to the country invaded by Russia: combat aircraft," the report notes.

Tags: #war #fighters

MORE ABOUT

12:08 28.01.2023
Western partners promise to provide Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks – Ukrainian ambassador to France

Western partners promise to provide Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks – Ukrainian ambassador to France

10:57 27.01.2023
Ukrainian forces continue their offensive near Kreminna on Thurs, invaders attack in Bakhmut area – ISW

Ukrainian forces continue their offensive near Kreminna on Thurs, invaders attack in Bakhmut area – ISW

12:14 26.01.2023
Zelensky: War to end when Russians leave Ukraine

Zelensky: War to end when Russians leave Ukraine

20:00 23.01.2023
Spring and early summer to be decisive in war – Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Spring and early summer to be decisive in war – Main Intelligence Agency of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

20:00 23.01.2023
Occupation forces on offensive in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka directions, all enemy attacks repelled in Kupiansk direction – AFU General Staff

Occupation forces on offensive in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka directions, all enemy attacks repelled in Kupiansk direction – AFU General Staff

17:27 23.01.2023
Kremlin starts marginalizing Wagner PMC, returns to relying on regular army, Ministry of Defense – ISW

Kremlin starts marginalizing Wagner PMC, returns to relying on regular army, Ministry of Defense – ISW

16:03 20.01.2023
War in Ukraine is global, not regional – IMF Managing Director

War in Ukraine is global, not regional – IMF Managing Director

20:15 18.01.2023
IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

IAEA missions at Ukrainian NPPs to work until war end, for some time after – Grossi

18:06 18.01.2023
Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

Scholz: For the war in Ukraine to end, Russian aggression must fail

16:09 14.01.2023
Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

Russia may mobilize up to 500,000 more military personnel before spring – media

AD

HOT NEWS

Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

Talks on transfer of aircraft, long-range missiles to Ukraine underway with partners in accelerated mode – Podoliak

Western partners promise to provide Kyiv with 321 heavy tanks – Ukrainian ambassador to France

Russian special services preparing another operation to discredit Ukraine's military-political leadership - intelligence

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

LATEST

Fighting corruption is vital to increase foreign aid to Ukraine – G7 ambassadors

Defense Ministry concludes 16 state contracts with Ukrainian UAV manufacturers

'Shahed Catchers' already in Ukraine: they protect energy facilities from Russian drones – Fedorov

Heavy-duty generators for clinics from Rolls-Royce Power Systems, PerinGenerators Group transferred to Mykolaiv, Vyshgorod in Kyiv region

Talks on transfer of aircraft, long-range missiles to Ukraine underway with partners in accelerated mode – Podoliak

Ukrainian army repels enemy attacks in area of 12 settlements of Donetsk, Luhansk regions - General Staff

France, Italy place large order for missiles for air defense systems, which will soon be delivered to Ukraine

Russian offensive may start by Feb 24 in Donetsk, Luhansk regions – Danilov

Russian special services preparing another operation to discredit Ukraine's military-political leadership - intelligence

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

AD
AD
AD
AD