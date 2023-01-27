Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ukraine is launching a marathon of honesty against attempts by the leadership of international Olympic structures to "pull" representatives of a terrorist state into world sport, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Today we are starting a marathon of honesty, which will be aimed at clearing the leadership of international Olympic structures from hypocrisy and attempts to 'pull' representatives of a terrorist state into world sports," Zelensky said in a video statement.