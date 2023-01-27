Facts

20:14 27.01.2023

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

1 min read
Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ukraine is launching a marathon of honesty against attempts by the leadership of international Olympic structures to "pull" representatives of a terrorist state into world sport, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"Today we are starting a marathon of honesty, which will be aimed at clearing the leadership of international Olympic structures from hypocrisy and attempts to 'pull' representatives of a terrorist state into world sports," Zelensky said in a video statement.

Tags: #russia #ioc #positions #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

19:12 27.01.2023
Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

15:02 27.01.2023
Council of European Union extends sanctions against Russia over Ukraine events for another six months

Council of European Union extends sanctions against Russia over Ukraine events for another six months

09:46 27.01.2023
Zelensky: Any trip abroad by govt officials must comply with NSDC’s decision

Zelensky: Any trip abroad by govt officials must comply with NSDC’s decision

09:36 27.01.2023
Zelensky: Defeat of ground terrorists’ forces may be answer to missile terror

Zelensky: Defeat of ground terrorists’ forces may be answer to missile terror

09:21 27.01.2023
Zelensky: Every Russian missile against our cities is argument why we need more weapons

Zelensky: Every Russian missile against our cities is argument why we need more weapons

20:22 26.01.2023
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums to conceal losses – Maliar

Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums to conceal losses – Maliar

12:14 26.01.2023
Zelensky: War to end when Russians leave Ukraine

Zelensky: War to end when Russians leave Ukraine

09:32 26.01.2023
Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

Zelensky thanks for birthday greetings: We have only one wish – victory

10:42 25.01.2023
Russia preparing for new wave of aggression – Zelensky

Russia preparing for new wave of aggression – Zelensky

19:47 24.01.2023
Country music performer Brad Paisley becomes ambassador of UNITED24 – Zelensky

Country music performer Brad Paisley becomes ambassador of UNITED24 – Zelensky

AD

HOT NEWS

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

Govt approves resolution banning officials from traveling abroad without valid reason for duration of war

Nayyem heads State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development

Inspectors arrive in Ukraine to oversee US aid – Ambassador

LATEST

Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

UK ready to actively work on strengthening sanctions policy against Russia – FCDO representative

Five high-voltage substations in central, southern, southwestern regions hit as result of enemy missile attack on Jan 26 – PM

Ukraine's MFA in response to Palestinian-Israeli conflict aggravation: We call on parties to exercise restraint, immediate stop rocket attacks

Targets of Russian Kinzhal missiles on Jan 26 were facility in Zaporizhia, energy infrastructure facility in Kyiv

AD
AD
AD
AD