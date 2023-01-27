Facts

15:56 27.01.2023

Inspectors arrive in Ukraine to oversee US aid – Ambassador

1 min read
Inspectors arrive in Ukraine to oversee US aid – Ambassador

Inspectors from the U.S. Department of State, the Department of Defense and the Agency for International Development (USAID) have arrived in Ukraine to supervise the aid being provided, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"A warm welcome to the Office of the State Department Inspector General, the Department of Defense Inspector General, and the USAID Office of the Inspector General for a robust schedule of meetings to advance their independent oversight of U.S. assistance to Ukraine. We are committed to the highest standards of accountability and comprehensive oversight of U.S. assistance," Brink said on Twitter.

Tags: #usa #inspectors

MORE ABOUT

20:15 27.01.2023
Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

Ukraine's Prosecutor General to US partners: Corruption crimes during war can be equated with looting

11:04 27.01.2023
USA plans to purchase new Abrams tanks for Ukraine - Pentagon

USA plans to purchase new Abrams tanks for Ukraine - Pentagon

12:40 25.01.2023
USA considering supplying Ukraine with around 30 M1 Abrams tanks – media

USA considering supplying Ukraine with around 30 M1 Abrams tanks – media

19:52 20.01.2023
Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

Pentagon Chief calls on NATO allies not to dwell on topic of providing Ukraine with tanks of certain type

09:28 20.01.2023
USA announces allocation of new batch of weapons to Ukraine for $2.5 bln

USA announces allocation of new batch of weapons to Ukraine for $2.5 bln

19:23 10.01.2023
Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

08:57 07.01.2023
USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

USA allocates $3 bln military aid package to Ukraine – White House

09:34 06.01.2023
USA intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley IFVs, Germany with Marder – Biden-Scholz call statement

USA intends to supply Ukraine with Bradley IFVs, Germany with Marder – Biden-Scholz call statement

15:34 05.01.2023
U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

U.S. Ambassador, Commander of U.S. Army Europe, Africa discuss assistance to Ukraine on battlefield

20:05 30.12.2022
General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

General Hodges: By not providing long-range strikes capabilities to Ukraine, we grant sanctuary to Russia which able to kill Ukrainians

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Ombudsman Lubinets: There are 800 severely wounded Ukrainian soldiers on Russia's territory

LATEST

As result of shelling from MLRS in Chasiv Yar, school is on fire, houses damaged – Donetsk administration

Invaders deliberately, methodically destroy villages, towns in Donbas – Zelensky

Brazil not to supply ammunition for German tanks that Berlin intends to transfer to Ukraine – media

Hungarian ambassador to be summoned to Ukrainian MFA over Orban's statement that Ukraine, like Afghanistan, is 'land of nobody' – Nikolenko

Ukraine launches marathon of honesty against attempts by IOC leadership to 'pull' Russian reps into world sport

Shmyhal, German Ambassador discuss issue strengthening support for Ukraine

AFU General Staff announces creation of world's first UAV crack companies

Volodymyr Klitschko meets with German Defense Minister Pistorius

Govt allows use of funds from Fund for Economic Recovery and Transformation to finance eRobota program – PM

Invaders shell residential areas of Kherson, its region, there are casualties – local authorities

AD
AD
AD
AD