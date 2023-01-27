Inspectors arrive in Ukraine to oversee US aid – Ambassador

Inspectors from the U.S. Department of State, the Department of Defense and the Agency for International Development (USAID) have arrived in Ukraine to supervise the aid being provided, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has said.

"A warm welcome to the Office of the State Department Inspector General, the Department of Defense Inspector General, and the USAID Office of the Inspector General for a robust schedule of meetings to advance their independent oversight of U.S. assistance to Ukraine. We are committed to the highest standards of accountability and comprehensive oversight of U.S. assistance," Brink said on Twitter.