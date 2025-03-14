Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

10:45 14.03.2025

Tuapse oil refinery in Krasnodar region of Russia attacked at night – Kovalenko

The oil refinery in Tuapse (Russia) was attacked on Friday night, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Andriy Kovalenko reported on Telegram.

"It is one of the largest in the Russian Federation and has a processing capacity of about 12 million tonnes of oil per year. The refinery specializes in primary oil refining, producing straight-run gasoline, diesel fuel and fuel oil, a significant portion of which is exported," Kovalenko noted.

For the Russian army, the Tuapse Oil Refinery is of strategic importance, as it supplies fuel to the Black Sea Fleet and military infrastructure in the south of the country. It is part of the logistics chain of fuel supplies for military equipment and aviation.

Tags: #oil_refinery #tuapse

