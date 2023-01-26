Facts

15:54 26.01.2023

Japan Intl Cooperation Agency resumes work in Ukraine, to focus on restoration issues – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is resuming work in Ukraine and will focus on restoration issues.

"The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is resuming work in Ukraine and will focus on restoration issues. Good news for the 31st anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Japan," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

The Prime Minister also said that he had discussed with Japanese Ambassador Matsuda Kuninori further support for Ukraine in various areas.

"Priority: energy, housing rehabilitation, humanitarian demining and support for small and medium-sized businesses in Ukraine. We touched upon the situation at Zaporizhia NPP. I called on Japanese partners to promote sanctions restrictions against the Russian nuclear industry," he added.

 

