French FM arrives in Odesa

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced the arrival of French colleague Catherine Colonna in Odesa, stressing that the Ukrainian-French partnership is crucial to ending Russian aggression and restoring peace.

"Welcome to Odessa, Catherine Colonna. Thanks for your brave visit. Looking forward to discussing France's role in the international tank coalition, Grain From Ukraine and Peace Formula. The Ukrainian-French partnership remains crucial to ending Russian aggression and restoring peace," Kuleba said on Twitter.