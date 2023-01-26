Two energy infrastructure facilities damaged, no casualties in Odesa

In Odesa, two energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, there were no casualties, Head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Yuriy Kruk has said.

"There is already information about damage to two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa region. There are no casualties," he said on Telegram channel.

Air defense works over the territory of Odesa region and, in particular, Odesa region, he said.

"We ask you to stay in shelters, do not distribute details on arrival in social networks and wait for official information," the administration said.