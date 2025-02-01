Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers provide assistance to victims of Russian missile attack on Odesa

Photo: https://t.me/odeskaODA

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided first aid to victims of the Russian missile attack on Odesa.

"On January 31, Russia attacked the historical center of Odesa. A rapid response unit of the Ukrainian Red Cross in Odesa region was working on the site together with the special services of the city," the URCS reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Volunteers provided first aid to three victims. Two elderly women with an acute stress reaction received first aid.

As reported, on January 31, in the evening, the armed forces of the Russian Federation attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles, previously of the Iskander type. Seven people were injured and hospitalized. The buildings of a hotel, the philharmonic hall, and a museum were destroyed.