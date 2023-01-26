Facts

11:05 26.01.2023

As result of missile's part falling in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, there are killed, injured

As result of missile's part falling in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, there are killed, injured

As a result of the fall of a part of a missile in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv on Thursday morning, there were victims, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration said.

"Holosiivsky district. As a result of the fall of a missile's part, there are victims. The information is being specified," the administration said.

The administration urges citizens to stay in shelters.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that as a result of the fall of the missile's part, one person was killed and two more were injured.

