As result of missile's part falling in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, there are killed, injured

As a result of the fall of a part of a missile in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv on Thursday morning, there were victims, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration said.

"Holosiivsky district. As a result of the fall of a missile's part, there are victims. The information is being specified," the administration said.

The administration urges citizens to stay in shelters.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that as a result of the fall of the missile's part, one person was killed and two more were injured.