18:26 24.01.2023

Ukraine wasn’t, isn’t going to attack Belarus - Zelensky on so-called ‘Non-Aggression Pact’ of Lukashenko

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, commenting on the stated words of President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, who is not recognized as legally elected in the United States and the EU, that the Ukrainian authorities allegedly offered him to conclude a "non-aggression pact", said that Ukraine was not going and is not going to attack Belarus.

"We were not going to and are not going to attack Belarus. This is the main signal from the entire Ukrainian people to the Belarusian people. It is very important for us that Belarus does not lose its independence and does not join this disgraceful war despite anyone’s influence," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, answering journalists' questions.

The President of Ukraine is convinced that the majority of Belarusian citizens and servicemen are unwilling to use weapons against the Ukrainian people. At the same time, the Head of State does not rule out such a challenge given the presence of Russian troops in Belarus.

"As for the Russian troops, who may be on any territory of any state: they believe that they have such a ‘military schengen.’ Therefore, it all depends, as it seems to me, on the respect of the population of any country for their state, as well as respect for the leadership of a particular state, which may or may not let armed people into its territory," he said.

According to Zelensky, who told him at a press conference about a possible new armed revenge of Russia on the territory of Ukraine this spring, he noted that all Ukrainian military have been tasked to prepare for any challenges.

"It's not easy, that's why we require help from partners. Our territory is very large. Therefore, we have a limit on the amount of ammunition, of course, and therefore we must prepare for any challenges. But I believe that they will not succeed from this direction [including from Belarus]. Even if it [the offensive] is hypothetical," the president said.

Earlier, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who is not recognized as legally elected in the United States and the EU, said in an interview with the Belarusian news agency BelTA that the Ukrainian authorities allegedly offered him to conclude a "non-aggression pact." At the same time, he announced the allegedly ongoing "threats" to Minsk from Western countries.

