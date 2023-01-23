Facts

20:02 23.01.2023

Verkhovna Rada awards Stoltenberg with certificate of honor

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been awarded a certificate of honor by the Verkhovna Rada for his significant personal contribution to strengthening Ukraine's international authority and active efforts to provide effective assistance to it in the conditions of Russian armed aggression.

According to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, the certificate of appreciation was presented to Stoltenberg by the first deputy chairman of the Ukrainian parliament Oleksandr Kornienko during a meeting with him in Brussels.

