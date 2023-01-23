Facts

20:00 23.01.2023

Occupation forces on offensive in Bakhmut, Avdiyivka directions, all enemy attacks repelled in Kupiansk direction – AFU General Staff

The Russian occupation forces continue offensive in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka directions to seize the entire territory of Donetsk region regardless of numerous casualties on its side.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Facebook that the enemy also conducted offensive in Kupiansk direction, but failed, all enemy attacks were repelled.

"In Lyman, Novopavlivske, Zaporizhia, and Kherson directions, the invaders are defending. In Volyn, Polissia, Siversky, and Slobozhansky directions, the situation did not change significantly, no offensive enemy groups were detected," it said.

