16:32 23.01.2023

Rada delegation rep elected Vice-President of PACE – MP

Rada delegation rep elected Vice-President of PACE – MP

MP Olena Khomenko (Servant of the People faction) has been elected Vice-President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

"Member of Parliament of Ukraine Olena Khomenko has been elected Vice-President of PACE," wrote Maria Mezentseva, head of the permanent delegation of the Verkhovna Rada to PACE (the Servant of the People faction).

According to her, Khomenko will join the bureau of the assembly, which forms the agenda and influences many important decisions, she will also head PACE meetings in the near future.

