Facts

16:09 20.01.2023

Rada proposed to call on world community to recognize Russia's actions towards Ukrainians as genocide

2 min read
MPs propose the Verkhovna Rada to call on the world community to recognize Russia's actions towards the citizens of Ukraine as genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Relevant draft resolution No. 8372 on a statement of the Verkhovna Rada on the commitment by the Russian Federation of the genocide of the Ukrainian people and systemic discrimination against Ukrainians in Russia and in Ukraine's territories temporarily occupied by Russia was registered at the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, the website of the parliament reports.

The Ukrainian parliament, in particular, is offered to appeal to the United Nations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the European Parliament, the parliamentary assemblies of the Council of Europe, the OSCE, NATO, the Assembly of Caribbean Community Parliamentarians, and other parliamentary associations with a request to recognize that the Russian Federation is committing genocide of the Ukrainian people.

The Verkhovna Rada is also proposed to call on international organizations to create an effective mechanism for bringing the Russian Federation, its political and military leadership to justice for the crimes committed.

The draft statement notes that the State Duma of Russia adopted a law abolishing criminal liability for crimes committed in the occupied territories of Ukraine if they were committed in order to protect the interests of Russia, that is, in the process of seizing historical Ukrainian lands.

The draft statement also states that "since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian military units have damaged more than 1,100 medical institutions, of which almost 150 have been completely destroyed; at least 15,600 high-rise buildings, nearly 120,000 private houses, 786 kindergartens, about 3000 trade establishments, 190,000 private cars, 110 railway stations, as well as almost 320 bridges and bridge crossings."

In addition, in the draft statement, its authors recall that Russia have aunched twelve massive missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, fired at all the most important substations, thermal and hydroelectric power stations, completely or partially destroyed more than 400 enterprises, and almost completely destroyed the metallurgical industry.

