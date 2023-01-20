Zelensky at meeting in Ramstein urges Ukraine's partners to act quickly – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking via video link at a meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine in Ramstein on Friday, called on partners to "act quickly."

According to him, the conflict lies in "what kind of world we will live in" and that "the Kremlin must lose."

"You are strong people of powerful countries," he told the audience. "I urge you to make decisions that can deprive the Russian evil of all power. It is in your power to guarantee artillery and aviation that will crush terror. It is in your power to win," he said.

Zelensky stressed that time and the prolongation of the war helps Russia: "Time remains Russia's weapon. We have to accelerate."

He thanked the participants of the meeting for the assistance provided, but added that Ukraine is waiting for tanks.

"Hundreds of thanks are not hundreds of tanks. We can all use thousands of words for discussions, but I can't find words instead of guns that are needed against Russian artillery, or instead of those anti–aircraft missiles that are needed to protect people from Russian strikes," Zelensky said.