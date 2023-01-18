As result of Brovary deadly helicopter crash at kindergarten building, windows in apartment building, three cars damaged – Emergency Service

The building of a kindergarten, windows in a fourteen-story residential building and three cars were damaged as a result of a helicopter crash of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Brovary on Wednesday morning, the State Emergency Service press service said in Telegram.

"On January 18 at 08.20 in the town of Brovary, Kyiv region, as a result of the fall of the State Emergency Service helicopter EU-225 (tail number 54), the building of the kindergarten was damaged, followed by fire, glazing in a fourteen-story residential building and three cars. At 09:06 a fire in building was localized on an area of 500 square meters, and at 09:28 it was contained," the service said.

It clarifies that there were nine people on board the helicopter: six people of the operational group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as three members of the crew of the State Emergency Service.

"As a result of the emergency, as of 11:00, some 15 people died, including three children. Some 25 people were injured (of which 15 adults and ten children), who were hospitalized," the State Service said.

They said 127 people and 30 units were involved in the elimination of the consequences of the emergency from the State Emergency Service. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.