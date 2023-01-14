Ukrenergo keeps consumption limits at level of Friday, hopes for their weakening with warm weather onset

NPC Ukrenergo on Saturday has kept the consumption limits at the level of Friday, records a decrease in electricity consumption due to warming and the weekend.

At the same time, it is noted in the message of the NPC on social networks, the shortage of power in the power system persists, especially in the morning and evening hours.

"We recall that this is a consequence of massive missile and drone attacks by Russians on the energy infrastructure. Consumption limits have been brought to all regions, valid for all days – from 00:00 to 24:00. Currently, the limits have already been exceeded in 11 regions, as a result of which emergency shutdowns have been applied," the NPC clarified.

Ukrenergo also recalled that each operator of the distribution system in its region draws up schedules of planned hourly outages, which should ensure the consumption of the region at the level of the proven limit. Exceeding the limits leads to the risk of creating emergency situations in the power system. Therefore, emergency shutdowns are used to prevent them.