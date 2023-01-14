Facts

13:05 14.01.2023

Russia preparing for protracted war, transition to martial law – Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Agency

The measures of reorganization of the economy and the military-industrial complex of the Russian Federation indicate the preparation of its transfer to martial law, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in a Facebook post published on Saturday morning.

"They are aimed at strengthening Russia's potential and creating conditions for conducting operations that were planned at the very beginning of the war, but unsuccessfully implemented by the Russian occupation forces," the Agency notes.

At the same time, the Agency emphasizes that the attempts of the occupying country to attract all military resources to continue the war in Ukraine and the recent appointment of a new commander of the occupation forces indicate not only the military failures of the Russian Federation, but also its preparation for the continuation of a large-scale long-term war.

