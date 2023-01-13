Facts

19:21 13.01.2023

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

The Ukrainian Air Forces launched nine strikes against the areas of concentration of the Russian occupiers in the past 24 hours, and Ukrainian missile and artillery forces attacked one enemy control point, six areas of concentration of the enemy personnel, one air defense system of the occupiers and three enemy ammunition depots, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) has said in the updates on the situation with the Russia invasion of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Friday.

"To replenish the shortage of medical personnel of the Novotroitsk Central District Hospital in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region, reinforcements from among the military doctors of the armed forces of the Russian Federation arrived. As of January 12, 2023, up to 160 wounded invaders were in the hospital, equipped as a military hospital," it said.

