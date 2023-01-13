Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Ukraine's progress as a candidate country will be assessed in autumn in a so-called "enlargement package" that includes other candidate countries. Based on this assessment, the European Council will take a further decision regarding the next steps for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

She said this at a press conference dedicated to the Swedish presidency of the European Council in Kiruna (Sweden) on Friday, answering the question of Interfax-Ukraine about the possible start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union in 2023.

The President of the European Commission said the process of entry is a process that goes step by step. The next important point, an important stage, is the enlargement package in the autumn, which will reflect the progress that has been made since the beginning of the year by each candidate country that wants to join the European Union, she said.