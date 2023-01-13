Facts

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Lehey says the Board of the European Commission will visit Ukraine in early February.

She said this at a press conference on the transition to Sweden of the presidency of the European Council in Kiruna (Sweden) on Friday, answering a question from Interfax-Ukraine about a possible start this year of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

The President of the European Commission said Ukraine is impressively ambitious, strong and quick to achieve results. In order to support this process, the Board will visit Ukraine in early February, it will be a meeting between the Board and the government, von der Leyen said.

She did not give specific dates.

At the same time, von der Leyen said that as of today, there are about 18-20 different files in the joint work of the European Commission and the Ukrainian government. According to her, the forthcoming meeting of the Board with the Government of Ukraine will be a very good point to deepen and intensify work on various topics included to the agenda, the president of the European Commission said.

