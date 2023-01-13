Facts

15:30 13.01.2023

Seimas of Lithuania awards Zelensky with Freedom Prize

2 min read

On the Day of the Defenders of Freedom of Lithuania, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky was awarded the Freedom Prize by the Lithuanian Parliament, according to the LRT website.

The award was received on behalf of the President by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Lithuania Petro Beshta, after which Zelensky spoke to the assembled parliamentarians, the Prime Minister and the President remotely from Kyiv.

Congratulating the President of Ukraine on the award, Head of the Republic of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda said he had no doubt that Zelensky's leadership had inspired both Ukrainians and Western leaders to do more to end the war as soon as possible.

"This man has already become a kind of symbol. It is obvious that the man was created for this position at that time. His leadership, his willpower inspired everyone, both those who were directly involved in the war zone and those who stood nearby, to do at least a little more so that this terrible war ends as soon as possible, and Russia learns the lesson for a long time: that evil, dirt, coercion, force will not help Russia to realize its goals, that the desire for freedom is stronger, and freedom will always defeat darkness," Nauseda said after the ceremony.

He also said this award is also intended for the entire Ukrainian people.

As Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė said about the award ceremony: "This is the only possible solution."

The Saeima established the Freedom Prize to reward contributions to the free self-determination and sovereignty of the peoples of Central and Eastern Europe. It is handed over annually at the solemn meeting of the Seimas on January 13, the Day of Defenders of Freedom of Lithuania.

In early December, it became known that they decided to award the award to the President of Ukraine.

Tags: #lithuania #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

13:06 13.01.2023
Ukraine needs supplies of heavy weapons, intl tribunal over aggressor – Zelensky in his speech to Lithuanian parliament

Ukraine needs supplies of heavy weapons, intl tribunal over aggressor – Zelensky in his speech to Lithuanian parliament

18:52 11.01.2023
Zelensky speaks in favor of accelerating Ukraine's integration into NATO following example of Sweden, Finland

Zelensky speaks in favor of accelerating Ukraine's integration into NATO following example of Sweden, Finland

18:42 11.01.2023
Zelensky: People who have Russian citizenship should not have Ukrainian - let them live in Russia

Zelensky: People who have Russian citizenship should not have Ukrainian - let them live in Russia

18:18 11.01.2023
Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

Ukrainian, Lithuanian, Polish presidents' Joint Declaration highlights support for convening Global Peace Formula Summit

13:36 11.01.2023
Zelensky arrives in Lviv

Zelensky arrives in Lviv

10:03 11.01.2023
Zelensky: There to be no third world war; Ukraine to defeat aggression on its land

Zelensky: There to be no third world war; Ukraine to defeat aggression on its land

09:38 10.01.2023
Zelensky talks with leaders of several European countries about increasing defense support

Zelensky talks with leaders of several European countries about increasing defense support

09:33 10.01.2023
Zelensky: Thanks to resilience of warriors in Soledar, Ukraine wins extra time, forces

Zelensky: Thanks to resilience of warriors in Soledar, Ukraine wins extra time, forces

18:29 09.01.2023
Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

Ukraine sees itself as reliable EU green energy partner – Zelensky following conversation with Timmermans

15:51 06.01.2023
Zelensky, Swedish PM Kristersson discuss further European integration of Ukraine

Zelensky, Swedish PM Kristersson discuss further European integration of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

LATEST

Third round of talks between Ukraine's Ombudsman Lubinets, Russian side takes place in Turkey

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

Development of Ukrainian strike drone with a range of 1,000 km reaches stage where nothing can be said about it – Ukroboronprom

Israel to transfer technologies related to smart missile, drone alert to Ukraine – ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD