Issue of Israel's revision of aid to Ukraine not finally resolved yet, but certain progress already underway – Ambassador

The issue of Israel's revision of aid to Ukraine has not yet been finally resolved, but there are already some progress, but not everything can be talked about publicly, said Ambassador of Ukraine to Israel Yevhen Korniychuk.

“The issue of revising aid to Ukraine has not yet been definitively determined. But we are taking all necessary measures to resolve this issue in our favor in the near future,” he said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine.

The Ambassador recalled that on December 30, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, noting that there were no “breakthroughs” in the conversation, but the head of the Ukrainian state explained the position on the Ukrainian “formula of peace” and asked for support, and also noted the need for military-technical cooperation.

“Netanyahu had one request related to the UN vote on a resolution critical for Israel on the UN criminal court. Israel has not joined this convention on the court, but they are trying to bring it to justice in this jurisdiction. As a result of this conversation, both sides, unfortunately, were not very satisfied,” he added.

At the same time, the ambassador noted that Ukraine did not vote at the UN, which quite satisfied Israel.

According to Korniychuk, consultations are underway with our American colleagues, and expressed confidence that it will be possible to have some success.

“Not everything can be talked about publicly, but certain progress is already underway in a positive direction. I hope these developments will be more ambitious, because we emphasize that humanitarian aid is very important, but we will not win the war with bandages and antibiotics. We need more active military-technical cooperation. We especially emphasize that after Iran entered the war, providing the Russian Federation with its drones, the saying was confirmed: ‘The enemy of my enemy is my friend,’” Korniychuk stressed.

He noted that such a situation should push Israel to more active cooperation with Ukraine.