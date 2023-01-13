Facts

13:58 13.01.2023

Azerbaijan hands over to Ukraine second batch of equipment with 45 power installations with capacity of 94-150 kVA

1 min read
Azerbaijan hands over to Ukraine second batch of equipment with 45 power installations with capacity of 94-150 kVA

JSC Azerenergy from the Republic of Azerbaijan has transferred to Ukraine the second part of assistance for Ukraine's energy sector – 45 backup power plants with a capacity of 94 kVA to 150 kVA, according to the website of the Ministry of Energy.

"I want to express my gratitude to my colleague, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov for the quick response and effective, timely support. We are grateful for your solidarity with the Ukrainian people," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko was cited in a message.

The first batch of equipment from Azerbaijan, containing 45 power transformers and five backup power plants, has already been distributed among energy companies and transferred to the regions most affected by Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry said.

Tags: #equipment #azerbaijan

MORE ABOUT

16:14 05.01.2023
Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

Poland to supply Ukraine with equipment for independent automated radiation monitoring system

11:09 04.01.2023
UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

UK working to provide extra equipment in coming weeks to ensure Ukraine's victory on battlefield – PM

11:52 16.12.2022
First US shipment of emergency repair equipment already arrived in Ukraine – US Ambassador

First US shipment of emergency repair equipment already arrived in Ukraine – US Ambassador

14:55 10.12.2022
Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

Azerbaijan provides Ukraine with 45 power transformers, 50 generators – MFA

12:20 26.11.2022
Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan will help Ukraine's energy sector - Energy Ministry

13:57 09.11.2022
Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

Pivden destroys 55 invaders, 17 pieces of equipment, two ammunition depot over day – task force

10:28 09.11.2022
Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

Zelensky: Exemption from VAT, import duty of energy equipment to simplify its supply to Ukraine

11:34 13.07.2022
Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

Large column of Russian equipment recorded in Melitopol, moving towards Kherson – mayor

09:57 15.06.2022
Zelensky instructs Zaluzhny to check security of fighters with individual protective equipment

Zelensky instructs Zaluzhny to check security of fighters with individual protective equipment

17:08 29.04.2022
Embassy of Azerbaijan resumes activities in Kyiv

Embassy of Azerbaijan resumes activities in Kyiv

AD

HOT NEWS

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

LATEST

Third round of talks between Ukraine's Ombudsman Lubinets, Russian side takes place in Turkey

Ukrainian defense forces launch 15 strikes against areas of concentration of enemy troops in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Intl donors' platform for Ukraine's reconstruction to be up and running from Jan – von der Leyen

Ukraine's progress as EU candidate state to be assessed in autumn, then Council to decide on next steps – von der Leyen

European Commission's board to visit Ukraine in early Feb – von der Leyen

European Commission's head, over 10 European Commissioners to visit Ukraine in coming weeks – PM

ussia issues recommendations on covering war in Ukraine justifying strikes on energy system, ignoring Wagner company – Ukrainian intelligence

Secretary-General of Danish Red Cross visits Mykolaiv

Seimas of Lithuania awards Zelensky with Freedom Prize

Development of Ukrainian strike drone with a range of 1,000 km reaches stage where nothing can be said about it – Ukroboronprom

AD
AD
AD
AD