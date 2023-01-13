Azerbaijan hands over to Ukraine second batch of equipment with 45 power installations with capacity of 94-150 kVA

JSC Azerenergy from the Republic of Azerbaijan has transferred to Ukraine the second part of assistance for Ukraine's energy sector – 45 backup power plants with a capacity of 94 kVA to 150 kVA, according to the website of the Ministry of Energy.

"I want to express my gratitude to my colleague, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov for the quick response and effective, timely support. We are grateful for your solidarity with the Ukrainian people," Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko was cited in a message.

The first batch of equipment from Azerbaijan, containing 45 power transformers and five backup power plants, has already been distributed among energy companies and transferred to the regions most affected by Russian attacks, the Energy Ministry said.