Facts

20:18 12.01.2023

Some 51% of polled foreign journalists in Ukraine face problems with obtaining information from authorities – survey

3 min read

More than half of the foreign journalists surveyed in Ukraine consider difficulties in obtaining information from the authorities a significant problem, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

According to the analytical report on the results of the survey, 51% of the interviewed journalists indicated that difficulties in obtaining information from the authorities are a "significant" and "rather significant" problem.

Among the main problems, journalists mentioned a biased attitude towards the media; inability of press services to work with journalists; unwillingness to give official comments or take responsibility for the decision; too long and complicated process of coordinating and gaining access to officials and institutions subordinate to them (complicated access to medical institutions was most often mentioned).

Also, according to foreign journalists, in Ukraine there is a lack of information about events at the front: military statistics, information about the latest course of the event.

"At the same time, most of the respondents consider this situation to be quite predictable, because during the war such information is a secret. However, according to a significant part of journalists, even under these conditions, the authorities could publish more information. In their opinion, the disclosure of their own losses and the recognition of mistakes increased level of confidence in it," the report says.

In addition, it is noted that foreign journalists consider attempts to hide errors and too carefully control and censor information to be a significant reputational risk for the Ukrainian authorities.

Among other potential risks of insufficient communication, they cited a focus on only a few major media outlets (predominantly TV) instead of a more even distribution of attention across different media types, regions and sizes, which would keep the attention and commitment to Ukraine among a much larger audience.

As for the information that the media could not get, most often such information concerned statistics – the number of victims, wounded and prisoners, in particular, it is impossible to obtain permission to film on the territory of hospitals.

The survey was conducted in September-December 2022 using the method of personal interviews among foreign media journalists who visited Ukraine at least once after February 24, 2022 and published at least one material about the war in Ukraine. Some 55 respondents (reporters and foreign media correspondents) were surveyed, representing 28 countries, as well as five Ukrainian fixers who had experience working with foreign journalists in Ukraine. It is noted that most of the respondents were representatives of the G7 countries and countries neighboring Ukraine.

The KIIS emphasized that the study is not representative of all representatives of foreign media working in Ukraine, and expresses the opinion of only those who took part in it.

Tags: #government #journalists

MORE ABOUT

20:30 12.01.2023
Foreign journalists in Ukraine either know nothing about national telethon or don't use it as source of information for professional purposes – survey

Foreign journalists in Ukraine either know nothing about national telethon or don't use it as source of information for professional purposes – survey

16:51 03.01.2023
Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

Govt suspends electronic auctions in ProZorro system due to shelling

11:36 06.12.2022
President communicates more with Western journalists as we are dependent on arms supplies from partner countries – Nykyforov

President communicates more with Western journalists as we are dependent on arms supplies from partner countries – Nykyforov

10:35 13.09.2022
Cabinet will allocate UAH 400 mln for restoration of damaged energy facilities, aid to de-occupied territories

Cabinet will allocate UAH 400 mln for restoration of damaged energy facilities, aid to de-occupied territories

17:23 24.06.2022
Govt launches three grant programs to support businesses in processing, IT – PM

Govt launches three grant programs to support businesses in processing, IT – PM

10:18 07.06.2022
Zelensky urges journalists, politicians to talk more about Ukraine in world

Zelensky urges journalists, politicians to talk more about Ukraine in world

12:12 06.06.2022
Tkachenko: This year Journalist Day has special taste of bitterness: we lost 32 journalists during full-scale war

Tkachenko: This year Journalist Day has special taste of bitterness: we lost 32 journalists during full-scale war

14:30 02.05.2022
Russian hackers attack information systems across the country - Special Communication, Information Protection Service

Russian hackers attack information systems across the country - Special Communication, Information Protection Service

15:55 04.04.2022
During war in Ukraine, 18 journalists killed, 3 disappeared without trace, 8 kidnapped, 13 injured - Ministry of Culture

During war in Ukraine, 18 journalists killed, 3 disappeared without trace, 8 kidnapped, 13 injured - Ministry of Culture

13:05 27.03.2022
Cabinet equates helmets, bulletproof vests with humanitarian aid – Vereschuk

Cabinet equates helmets, bulletproof vests with humanitarian aid – Vereschuk

AD

HOT NEWS

Зеленський ввів у дію рішення РНБО про санкції щодо SIA Royal Pay Europe (Латвія)

Divisions in Bakhmut and Soledar to be promptly provided with everything necessary – Zelensky

Ukraine's Congress of Judges elects all eight HJC members according to its quota

Occupiers send their paratroopers to reinforce Kreminna fronline – British intelligence

Most brutal, difficult battles continue in Soledar – Maliar

LATEST

Зеленський ввів у дію рішення РНБО про санкції щодо SIA Royal Pay Europe (Латвія)

President of Ukraine, Speaker of Latvian Saeima discuss further joint steps to resist Russian aggression, restore Ukraine

Process of elaborating new EU sanctions on Belarus confidential - Borrell's spokesperson

Albania to open embassy in Ukraine – FM

Rada at first reading adopts draft law changing conditions of functioning of OSAGO market

Reznikov speaks with French Defense Minister, thanks for decision to provide Ukraine with AMX-10 RC

Some 37% of foreign journalists name problem with accreditation as most serious in Ukraine – research

Rada implements EU standards in field of drainage in Ukraine

Majority of Ukrainians name Zelensky politician of year 2022 – poll

Divisions in Bakhmut and Soledar to be promptly provided with everything necessary – Zelensky

AD
AD
AD
AD