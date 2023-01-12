Facts

13:08 12.01.2023

Tkachenko: Chapel of UOC (MP) near Church of the Tithes in Kyiv must be dismantled

2 min read
Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko believes the chapel of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) near the Church of the Tithes in Kyiv should be dismantled.

"The Chapel near the Church of the Tithes should be dismantled, this is our unequivocal position. The building of the chapel, the so-called Church of the Tithe Church of the Most Holy Theotokos, illegally located on the territory of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine, is an unauthorized construction and was built by the Religious Community of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate)," Tkachenko said on Facebook.

According to the minister, the unauthorized seizure of the site began in 2008, and in 2012, the "legalization" of unlawful construction launched.

"The specified religious organization has never received any construction permits, as well as the use of a land plot. The building itself was built without an approved project, without obtaining construction permits. The building was not put into operation in the prescribed manner," he said.

The minister said that since 2020, a lawsuit has been underway on a lawsuit from the National Museum of the History of Ukraine to remove obstacles to the use of a land plot by demolishing an unauthorized object.

"The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine is involved in the case as a third party and contributes to this process. At present, the examination has already been completed, and the next court session has already been scheduled for January 18, 2023, so there is reasonable hope that soon the dispute will be resolved legally," he said.

