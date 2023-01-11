Aid from URCS to temporarily displaced persons in Kirovohrad region amounts to almost UAH 70 mln

The amount of assistance from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) to temporarily displaced persons in Kirovohrad region amounted to almost UAH 70 million since the beginning of Russia's armed aggression, According to the URCS official page on Facebook.

"In total, during the period of hostilities, we transferred to temporarily displaced persons assistance in the amount of more than UAH 69 million," Valeriy Yurchenko, head of the URCS Kirovohrad regional organization, said.

According to him, there are currently about 100,000 temporarily displaced persons in Kirovohrad region.

Since mid-July last year, the Home Care program has also been operating in the region - social support and assistance to people over 65 years old. Under this program, more than 160 elderly people receive the help and support of social workers.

There are 18 branches of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in Kirovohrad region.

The first Red Cross centre on the territory of Ukraine was open in 1867 in Simferopol, the second one in December of the same year in Kamianets-Podilsky. As an independent national society, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society started to function right after the Founding Congress held in 1918 in Kyiv. However, at that time the Society failed to achieve international recognition of its independence and already in 1923-1925 the Ukrainian Red Cross Society officially became part of the Union of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies of the USSR.

More than a year after the collapse of the USSR (1992), the president issues a decree "On the Ukrainian Red Cross Society," according to which the URCS is the only national Red Cross Society in Ukraine, and its main task is to assist the public authorities of Ukraine in their activities in humanitarian sphere.

In 1993, the Society receives official recognition from the International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva and becomes a full member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. The legal status and legal basis for the activities of the URCS is regulated by the law "On the Ukrainian Red Cross Society" passed by the Verkhovna Rada in 2002.

