Enemy launches five air strikes, 30 military clashes occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours – AFU Eastern Group

The enemy forces mounted 257 shelling attacks and launched five air strikes against the Ukrainian defense positions, as well as 30 military clashes occurred in Bakhmut direction in the past 25 hours, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Serhiy Cherevaty has said.

"The situation in Bakhmut remains difficult. In general, the Bakhmut direction of the frontline is one of the main directions for the enemy. In the past 24 hours, it mounted 257 shelling attacks using all types of cannon and rocket artillery, and tanks, as well as launched five air strikes there. Also, there were 30 military clashes," he said on the air of the Channel 24 on Tuesday.

Cherevaty stressed that Soledar is the "hottest" spot on the Bakhmut front as the enemy keeps trying to occupy it by all means.