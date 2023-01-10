Facts

15:34 10.01.2023

Enemy launches five air strikes, 30 military clashes occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours – AFU Eastern Group

1 min read
Enemy launches five air strikes, 30 military clashes occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours – AFU Eastern Group

The enemy forces mounted 257 shelling attacks and launched five air strikes against the Ukrainian defense positions, as well as 30 military clashes occurred in Bakhmut direction in the past 25 hours, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Serhiy Cherevaty has said.

"The situation in Bakhmut remains difficult. In general, the Bakhmut direction of the frontline is one of the main directions for the enemy. In the past 24 hours, it mounted 257 shelling attacks using all types of cannon and rocket artillery, and tanks, as well as launched five air strikes there. Also, there were 30 military clashes," he said on the air of the Channel 24 on Tuesday.

Cherevaty stressed that Soledar is the "hottest" spot on the Bakhmut front as the enemy keeps trying to occupy it by all means.

Tags: #afu #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

13:30 10.01.2023
Soledar, its environs hit 86 times with various artillery systems per day – AFU Eastern Group

Soledar, its environs hit 86 times with various artillery systems per day – AFU Eastern Group

12:25 10.01.2023
Invaders likely control most of Soledar, but unlikely to surround Bakhmut – British intelligence

Invaders likely control most of Soledar, but unlikely to surround Bakhmut – British intelligence

16:53 09.01.2023
Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

Forty-three ground fights occur in Bakhmut direction in past 24 hours, Soledar in fact ruined

15:35 04.01.2023
Syrsky: Even with advantage, Russians unable to capture Soledar, encircle Bakhmut before Dec 26

Syrsky: Even with advantage, Russians unable to capture Soledar, encircle Bakhmut before Dec 26

11:54 04.01.2023
AFU repel attacks of invaders in area of ten settlements in Donbas – General Staff

AFU repel attacks of invaders in area of ten settlements in Donbas – General Staff

11:42 04.01.2023
Leader of PMC 'Wagner' admits lack of success of invaders near Bakhmut – ISW

Leader of PMC 'Wagner' admits lack of success of invaders near Bakhmut – ISW

11:42 03.01.2023
Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

Russians reduce intensity of offensive near Bakhmut – British intelligence

19:15 02.01.2023
Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

Occupiers trying to conduct offensive on Bakhmut, losing lots of manpower – AFU General Staff

12:19 28.12.2022
Budanov visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut

Budanov visits advanced positions of Ukrainian army in Bakhmut

16:20 26.12.2022
Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

Infrastructure of Bakhmut 60% destroyed – regional authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky invites Ireland to join implementation of Peace Formula

Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

Ukrainian, Estonian presidents discuss support, further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

Ukrainian defense forces inflict 14 strikes on Russian occupation forces' positions in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Govt intends to develop Social Code of Ukraine in 2023 – Shmyhal

LATEST

Reznikov discusses with Minister of Defense of Canada ‘upcoming news that will considerably reinforce Ukraine’s defence capabilities’

Zelensky invites Ireland to join implementation of Peace Formula

Pentagon announces training course for Ukrainian military to use Patriot air defense system

Heavy fighting near Soledar, enemy continues assault regardless losses

Kuleba thanks Germany for supplies of necessary weapons, calls on German govt to make big decision on providing Ukraine with tanks

Reznikov discusses additional assistance to Ukrainian army with Minister of Defense of Croatia

Ukrainian military to start training on Patriot missiles next week

Ukrainian, Estonian presidents discuss support, further Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine

Ukrainian defense forces inflict 14 strikes on Russian occupation forces' positions in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Govt intends to develop Social Code of Ukraine in 2023 – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD