UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military aid to Ukraine in 2023 – Defense Ministry

The UK intends to reach or exceed last year's level of military assistance to Ukraine in 2023, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

"Our commitment to Ukraine remains steadfast and we will match or exceed last year's military support in 2023," the ministry said on Twitter.

The UK Ministry of Defense also noted that to date, more than 200 armored vehicles have been provided to Ukraine, including Stormer armed with Starstreak missiles, Husky, Wolfhound, Spartan, Mastiff and M113.

Earlier, Sky news, citing sources, reported that the British authorities were considering sending Challenger 2, the main battle tanks of the British ground forces, to Ukraine.