Facts

12:46 09.01.2023

European Commission finalizing report on Ukraine's alignment with EU acquis under Ukraine's application for EU membership

2 min read
European Commission finalizing report on Ukraine's alignment with EU acquis under Ukraine's application for EU membership

The European Commission is completing the preparation of an analytical report on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation, which is an addition to the main conclusion on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the EU.

"The Commission is currently finalizing the analytical report on the alignment of Ukraine with the EU acquis, i.e. the level of approximation to the entire body of EU norms and regulations. The report complements the Opinion on the EU membership application adopted in June 2022 by the Commission," European Commission's Spokesperson Ana Pisonero told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels on Monday.

She said that in line with the European Commission's Opinion provided on June 17, 2022, the European Council on June 23 recognized Ukraine's European perspective and granted Ukraine candidate status "on the understanding that certain steps will be taken" [this is about the fulfillment of the seven conditions specified in the Opinion].

"The Commission will report on the fulfilment of the conditions specified in the Commission's Opinion as part of the regular enlargement package in 2023, in line with the June European Council conclusions," she outlined the time frame for publishing an assessment of Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the conditions. Namely, the reform of the Constitutional Court, the continuation of judicial reform, the fight against corruption, including the appointment of the SAPO head, the fight against money laundering, the implementation of the anti-oligarchic law, the harmonization of audiovisual legislation with the European one, the change in legislation on national minorities.

The further expansion package is expected to be unveiled by the European Commission in autumn 2023.

Only after the above conditions are met, a decision can be made to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. At the same time, it is not known whether additional conditions will be put forward for this. The Ukrainian leadership expects that negotiations could start as early as this year.

Tags: #european_commission

MORE ABOUT

15:27 02.12.2022
European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

European Commission proposes five-year prison term for assisting Russia in circumventing sanctions

13:37 30.11.2022
European Commission: figures mentioned by von der Leyen referred to total losses in Ukraine both killed and wounded

European Commission: figures mentioned by von der Leyen referred to total losses in Ukraine both killed and wounded

11:41 28.11.2022
European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

European Commission preparing to deliver to Ukraine 200 medium-sized transformers, two autotransformers, 40 heavy generators

16:41 09.11.2022
European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

European Commission officially proposes to provide Ukraine with up to EUR 18 bln of MFA+ in 2023

16:10 09.09.2022
Govt, European Commission, World Bank estimate Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $349 bln

Govt, European Commission, World Bank estimate Ukraine's needs for recovery and reconstruction at $349 bln

14:00 05.09.2022
Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

Ukraine, European Commission agree to finance measures to reduce vulnerability, increase food security in Ukraine

09:12 13.06.2022
European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

European Commission to finalize recommendations on granting Ukraine EU candidate status by end of next week – von der Leyen

11:06 19.05.2022
European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

15:18 18.05.2022
EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

EU to lead efforts to reconstruct post–war Ukraine based on principles of combining investment with reforms - von der Leyen

14:52 18.05.2022
European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

European Commission to provide Ukraine with new macro-financial loan of EUR 9 bln in 2022 – von der Leyen

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian army strikes Kherson, Kramatorsk during alleged ceasefire – Zelensky

Some 50 Ukrainian soldiers more return from captivity in another exchange

Soledar is under AFU control, heavy fighting going on there

Zelensky: We managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to new level

Zelensky: Supply of Patriot systems by Germany is direct work for de-escalation

LATEST

Vessel MV Glory with 65,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn runs aground in Suez Canal – media

One killed, seven injured in strike on Shevchenkove, Kharkiv region

Zelensky: Russian words about alleged ceasefire turned out to be false

Personal sanctions imposed against 119 people, including Russian actors, cultural figures, propagandists, as well as Ukrainian citizen Zhanna Badoeva

Soledar is holding on, additional forces to be transferred there

Russian army strikes Kherson, Kramatorsk during alleged ceasefire – Zelensky

Some 50 Ukrainian soldiers more return from captivity in another exchange

Upcoming meeting in Ramstein format on defense of Ukraine to be held on Jan 20

Enemy losses about 490 personnel, two tanks, three artillery systems over day

Epiphanius in Lavra: We don't want this war, but enemy treacherously violates peace, invades our land

AD
AD
AD
AD