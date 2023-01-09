European Commission finalizing report on Ukraine's alignment with EU acquis under Ukraine's application for EU membership

The European Commission is completing the preparation of an analytical report on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU legislation, which is an addition to the main conclusion on granting Ukraine the status of a candidate member of the EU.

"The Commission is currently finalizing the analytical report on the alignment of Ukraine with the EU acquis, i.e. the level of approximation to the entire body of EU norms and regulations. The report complements the Opinion on the EU membership application adopted in June 2022 by the Commission," European Commission's Spokesperson Ana Pisonero told Interfax-Ukraine in Brussels on Monday.

She said that in line with the European Commission's Opinion provided on June 17, 2022, the European Council on June 23 recognized Ukraine's European perspective and granted Ukraine candidate status "on the understanding that certain steps will be taken" [this is about the fulfillment of the seven conditions specified in the Opinion].

"The Commission will report on the fulfilment of the conditions specified in the Commission's Opinion as part of the regular enlargement package in 2023, in line with the June European Council conclusions," she outlined the time frame for publishing an assessment of Ukraine's progress in fulfilling the conditions. Namely, the reform of the Constitutional Court, the continuation of judicial reform, the fight against corruption, including the appointment of the SAPO head, the fight against money laundering, the implementation of the anti-oligarchic law, the harmonization of audiovisual legislation with the European one, the change in legislation on national minorities.

The further expansion package is expected to be unveiled by the European Commission in autumn 2023.

Only after the above conditions are met, a decision can be made to start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. At the same time, it is not known whether additional conditions will be put forward for this. The Ukrainian leadership expects that negotiations could start as early as this year.