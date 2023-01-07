Zelensky: We managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to new level

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine has managed to bring defense cooperation with partners around the world to a new level, in particular, now Ukrainian soldiers will have even more weapons, equipment, and shells to protect themselves from Russian aggression.

"We managed to bring defense cooperation with partners to a new level. The one we really need. Now our soldiers will have even more weapons, equipment, shells, defense systems that will make us much more prepared for any escalation plans of Russia. And to the blows that the terrorist state inflicts without distinguishing whether it is a holiday or weekdays," Zelensky said in a video statement.

As the president noted, more than twenty new stages have already taken place in the diplomatic marathon of Ukraine since his visit to the United States two weeks ago. In particular, his personal communication with the leaders of Germany, Sweden, Japan, Croatia, Spain, Latvia, Turkey, France and other countries, as well as the first negotiations this year with the President of the European Commission and constant contacts of the entire political and diplomatic bloc with representatives of the United States at various levels.

"And today, a new and very powerful package of American defense support for our state was announced. For the first time we will receive Bradley armored vehicles, this is exactly what we need. New guns and shells, including high-precision ones. New missiles. New drones. This is timely and strong. The total amount of this support package from the United States is about $3 billion," he said, thanking the U.S. side for listening to Ukraine.

"We see absolutely concrete results of this visit and our negotiations," the president said.

According to him, Germany has made a significant step forward in strengthening security.

"Strengthening our air defenses is a direct de-escalation job here and now. The less Russia has the ability to terrorize peaceful cities, the less its overall potential for aggression will be. Thanks to Mr. Chancellor Scholz for the decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system. Together with the brilliant Iris-T Patriot will make the Ukrainian and European skies significantly safer," Zelensky said.

In addition, the president said he discussed with the German Chancellor other aspects of defense cooperation, in particular, the supply of 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles and other items that are necessary to stop Russian aggression.