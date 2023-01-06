Podoliak on effect of Russian 'truce:' Stab in back, simulating silence

Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak has said, commented on today's Russian attacks on Ukraine: the essence of the Russian "truce" is to stab us in the back, simulating silence, he said.

"January 6. Air alert all over Ukraine. Children are again in cold bomb shelters. A fire station was shelled in Kherson. This is the essence of 'Russian truce.' stab in the back, imitating silence. Never. Never take any RF's worlds seriously. It is always a primitive and cynical deception," Podoliak said on Twitter.

As reported, on January 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to introduce a ceasefire on Christmas Day from 12:00 on January 6 to 00:00 on January 7 along the entire line of hostilities in Ukraine. The document, called "instructions," also contains an appeal to the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire.

Already on Friday, January 6, as Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said, the Russian invaders launched two rocket attacks on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, there was a hit in a residential building, without any casualties.

According to him, as a result of the Russian shelling of Kurakhiv city hospital in Donetsk region, a worker of a medical facility was injured, she is being treated. In addition, Russian shells hit two apartment buildings, the roofs were damaged.