10:21 06.01.2023

Zelensky: Russia cannot hide preparations for new wave of aggression

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia would not be able to "hide in silence" its preparations for a new wave of aggression against Ukraine and all of Europe.

"The world will know in all details - how and when the aggressor is preparing a new escalation in this war. And every new mobilization step of Russia will be known to the world even before Russia makes it. We will ensure this," he said in a video message on Thursday.

"I always discuss two things with all leaders - more defense support for our state, that is, more weapons for our army, and more protection for all Ukrainians - protection on the ground, in the sky and at sea," he said.

In a conversation with Prime Minister of Croatia Plenković, Zelensky, according to him, "heard the full support for our state, as well as the readiness of Croatia to be a leader in the implementation of those steps that guarantee the return of security elements to Ukraine and Europe in general. Croatia is ready to be a leader in those efforts that are necessary to clear our land from Russian mines and unexploded shells."

"I would also like to mention the conversation with President of Türkiye Erdoğan - it concerned many elements of security in our Black Sea region. Of course, we talked about the necessary steps to ensure food security and what needs to be done for nuclear safety and prevention of any radiation incidents, the threat of which Russia has made, unfortunately, quite real," he said.

"I am grateful to President Erdoğan for supporting our state and the necessity of fair restoration of the security of Ukraine and the whole of Europe based on the restoration of our territorial integrity," Zelensky said.

Tags: #russia #aggression

