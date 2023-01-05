Enemy loses about 810 soldiers, three tanks, 12 artillery systems over day – General Staff

Over the past day, the Russian aggressor has lost about 810 servicemen, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, and 12 artillery systems, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24 to January 5 approximately amounted to personnel – about 109,720 (up to 810) people liquidated, tanks – 3,041 (up by three) units, armored combat vehicles – 6,108 (up to two) units, artillery systems – 2,051 (up by 12) units, MLRS – 426 (up by two) units, air defense systems - 215 units, aircraft - 284 (up by one) units, helicopters - 271 (up by one) units, operational-tactical UAVs - 1,844 (up by two), cruise missiles - 723, ships /boats - 16 units, automotive equipment and tankers - 4,759 (up by 14) units, and special equipment - 182 (up by one) units," the message posted on Facebook said.