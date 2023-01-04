Intelligence agency records sixth case of destabilization of Russian railways by resistance fighters in 2023

Ukrainian military intelligence records the activation of the resistance movement in Russia.

"On the night of January 4, in Russia, resistance fighters once again stopped the movement of civilian trains and military trains on the section of the Trans-Siberian Railway near Krasnoyarsk," the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said in its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

In the new year 2023, this is already at least the sixth case of the case of destruction of signalling units, centralization and blockage on the railway in different regions of Russia, which leads to violations in the schedules for the movement of military echelons, the agency said.

In the past 2022, about 40 such cases were recorded, as well as cases of destruction of railway transformers and locomotives. A significant activation of the rail resistance fighters in Russia occurred after the announcement of the Putin regime of partial mobilization.