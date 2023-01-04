Trudeau: We to provide Ukraine with what it needs for winter, as long as it takes

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau promised to provide Ukraine with the assistance needed for the winter on the requested scale.

"Our support for Ukraine and Ukrainians remains steadfast. I made that clear to President Zelensky today, when we spoke on the phone, and I let him know that we'll make sure they have what they need for the winter – and for as long as it takes," the Prime Minister of Canada said on Twitter on Wednesday night.