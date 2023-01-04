Zelensky calls destruction of ice arena in Druzhkivka another confession of terrorist state

The destruction of the ice arena in Druzhkivka is yet another confession of a terrorist state, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message on Tuesday.

"Yesterday Russian terrorists destroyed the ice arena in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region. With a missile. This ice arena - Altair - started working before the war, when Donbas had a normal life before Russia came. Children trained there. There was a children's sports school. Hockey competitions were held there. People played sports there, celebrated and just enjoyed life," he said.

"Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Kostantynivka, Bakhmut, Pokrovsk, Donetsk, Toretsk and other cities and villages of Donbas - everyone knew what kind of arena it was, and many people visited it. Last year it was used to collect and distribute humanitarian aid," the president said.

"The Russian missile against Altair in Druzhkivka is another confession of the terrorist state. It is a confession of what it came to Donbas with and what we will definitely oust from there. Death will not prevail in Donbas, and we must do everything to throw out its tricolor from Donbas and other lands of Ukraine," he said.