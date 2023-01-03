Kuleba invites IOC President to visit destroyed ice arena in Druzhkivka, personally see for himself 'sports neutrality' of Russia

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba invited President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach and other sports functionaries who support the admission of Russian athletes to international competitions to visit the Altair ice arena in Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, which was hit by Russian invaders with missile strikes on Tuesday night.

"The Altair ice arena in Druzhkivka is destroyed by the shelling of Russian terrorists. Ukrainian and international competitions were held here. Children and adults trained here. It was not just a sports facility, but one of the key arenas for the development of Ukrainian sports and the largest hockey school in Ukraine and figure skating," Kuleba said on his Instagram.

The minister said the only strikes in the arena were hockey shootouts until "depoliticized" Russian bombs struck.

"I invite all sports functionaries who seek to allow Russian athletes to participate in international competitions, because 'sport is out of politics,' including IOC President Thomas Bach, to visit Altair and see for themselves the 'sports neutrality' of Russia. Maybe then, finally, an understanding will come, why is it immoral to hide behind abstract 'neutrality' in such a situation," Kuleba said.

He again said Russia and Belarus should bear full responsibility for their crimes against peace and their athletes cannot participate in international competitions as if nothing had happened.

As reported, Russian troops fired missiles at Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, on Tuesday night, injuring two people, Deputy Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.