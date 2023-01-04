Facts

09:28 04.01.2023

Erdogan intends to talk with Zelensky, Putin over phone on Wed

Erdogan intends to talk with Zelensky, Putin over phone on Wed

On Wednesday, January 4, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to hold telephone conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Turkish Anadolu agency, citing Erdogan's press secretary Ibrahim Kalin, "Turkish President Erdogan to talk to Russian, Ukrainian counterparts over phone on Wednesday."

In a TV interview, Erdogan's spokesman said Turkey was continuing "intense diplomacy with both sides" amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

"Indeed, our relevant ministers, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense, and other colleagues are negotiating with their counterparts from both sides," Kalin said.

He also added that Turkey was the only country that "meaningfully" put Russia and Ukraine at the negotiating table.

Tags: #erdogan #zelensky

