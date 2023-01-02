Ukraine to receive 15 mln LED lamps in Jan as part of European Commission humanitarian initiatives

During a telephone conversation on Monday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky briefed President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the situation that is developing on the battlefields with Russia and on the consequences of regular Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure.

According to the press service of the head of state, Zelensky thanked for the active involvement of the European Commission in the implementation of humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine.

"The parties agreed that the first 15 million LED lamps financed by the European Commission will arrive in Ukraine in January," the report notes.

Zelensky also noted the importance of rapid practical implementation and involvement of EU member states in the First Lady's initiative to purchase school buses for the affected regions of Ukraine.

The interlocutors also discussed the progress of the project to restore 74 destroyed Ukrainian schools, for which the EU allocated EUR 100 million. The President expressed hope that these establishments would be reconstructed before September this year.

Von der Leyen, in turn, assured of unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and stressed that the European Union would stand side by side with Ukraine in the fight against the aggressor in 2023, until the victory of Ukraine.

The interlocutors discussed ways to further strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the supply of appropriate weapons.