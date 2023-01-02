Facts

14:52 02.01.2023

Russia's Central Bank governor notified of suspicion over opening of branches in Ukraine's occupied territories

1 min read
Russia's Central Bank governor notified of suspicion over opening of branches in Ukraine's occupied territories

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has notified the governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation of suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine over the opening of branches of the Russian bank in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the governor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation was notified of suspicion on the fact of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code)," the PGO said in its Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, since April 2014, as well as during the period of the large-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine, the suspect organized the opening of branches of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation in the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Sevastopol, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

"She agreed to the activities of state-owned Russian banks. This led to the introduction of the circulation of the ruble on the territory of Ukraine to support the military occupation," the PGO said.

Tags: #pgo #central_bank

