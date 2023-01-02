Facts

11:57 02.01.2023

Situation in power system fully controlled – Ukrenergo

As of 11:00 am on Monday, the situation in the power system of Ukraine is fully under control, despite the damage caused by the night attack by Russian aggressors with drones on the energy infrastructure, NPC Ukrenergo has reported.

At the same time, Ukrenergo, in a Facebook post, drew attention to the complication of the situation with electricity supply in Kyiv after the attack by Russians on Monday night and the application of emergency power outages in connection with this.

At the same time, the company said that restoration work is ongoing.

In general, in Ukraine, due to network restrictions caused by significant damage to the main networks in 11 missile and 14 UAV attacks of the enemy, in order to prevent the occurrence of additional accidents, consumption limits were introduced in the regions for the evening period, Ukrenergo said.

