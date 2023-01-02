Facts

09:16 02.01.2023

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

Energy infrastructure facilities damaged in Kyiv in attacks – Klitschko

As a result of a night attack in Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged, water supply is supplied in the normal mode, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has said.

"As a result of the night shelling of the capital, energy infrastructure facilities have been damaged. Emergency power outages applied in the city. Accordingly, there some heating facilities are without power. The capital is supplied with water in the normal mode," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday morning.

