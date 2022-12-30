Zelensky: We have clear electricity generation, supply strategy

Ukraine has developed a clear strategy to ensure the generation and supply of electricity to the population for the next year, however its implementation will take time and a lot of effort, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"We discussed at a separate meeting after [the meeting] of the Staff [of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief] the condition of the energy sector, what we are preparing for. We have a clear strategy for ensuring the generation and supply of electricity. Its implementation will take time, a lot of effort," the head of state said in a video message on Friday.

He emphasized that the implementation of this strategy is one of the key tasks for the next year and expressed confidence that it will be implemented.

"It will be [implemented]. It will be necessarily," Zelensky said.