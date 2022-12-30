Zelensky: Russian missile strikes to end with tribunal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked all the fighters of the Air Force, Ukrainian air defense, who successfully repelled another Russian attack today, in particular the soldiers of the 96th Kyiv, 160th Odesa, 208th Kherson air defense brigades.

"A total of 54 missiles and 11 attack drones were shot down. Unfortunately, there were several hits. Our power engineers and repair crews are doing everything to make Ukrainians feel the consequences of the terrorists' strike as little as possible... With each such missile strike, Russia is only driving itself deeper into a dead end. They have fewer and fewer missiles. Instead, the status of the biggest terrorist in the world will have consequences for Russia and its citizens for a long time. And each missile only confirms that all this must end with a tribunal. And that is exactly what will happen," Zelensky said in a video message on Friday night.

"And despite all the strikes, the state works every day. The Office, the Cabinet of Ministers - everyone is working," he added.

According to the President, he held an economic and defense meeting to ensure that the Ukrainian defenders have more weapons and drones.