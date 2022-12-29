Facts

17:42 29.12.2022

Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

2 min read
Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not thinking about future presidential elections and re-election for a second term, because his main goal is to win the war, Andriy Yermak, head of the presidential office, said.

"So far, we are not even thinking about this topic [elections]. Today, war and victory are the main issues that we think about," Yermak said in an interview on the YouTube channel of journalist Natalia Moseychuk.

Answering the question, what would the head of the presidential office say to those people in the country who are already measuring political ratings, he said that "this is a false start."

"They started early. The war is not over yet. We need to think about it. And how to win. Unfortunately, there are people for who our victory is a failure. Someone thinks that we need to take something from the war for ourselves – like political dividend. We don't think about it. The president doesn't think about it 100%. He thinks about winning. This is his main goal," he said.

Answering the question whether Zelensky intends to run for a second term, Yermak said that this topic is not discussed in the President's Office either. At the same time, the head of the President's Office would like this to happen.

"We do not discuss this topic. But if you ask about my personal opinion, I think yes. The country has received the best president in 30 years. And there is much more that he can do for this country. My personal opinion is that he should run for the second term," Yermak said.

