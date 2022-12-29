Facts

14:59 29.12.2022

Russian invaders' losses are 790 personnel, five MLRS, ten armored vehicles, helicopter over last day – AFU General Staff

1 min read
 Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, as of December 29, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to about 104,560 people, of which 790 were killed over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

During the fighting over the past day, the Russian troops lost ten armored combat vehicles (6,047 in total), one tank (3,018 in total), five artillery systems (2,004 in total), five MLRS (423 in total), some 15 vehicles (4,675 in total), one helicopter (268 in total) and ten operational-tactical level UAVs (1,717 in total).

In addition, the invaders lost 212 air defense systems, some 283 aircraft, some 653 cruise missiles, 16 ships and 179 pieces of special equipment.

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in Lyman and Bakhmut directions. The data is being specified," the AFU said.

Ukraine's intel rep on explosions at Russian airfield in Engels: similar incidents likely to continue

Yermak: Zelensky not thinking about elections, second term today, his main goal to win war

Enemy missile hits recorded in Kharkiv region: one killed, two wounded – Synehubov

Shmyhal on consequences of shelling: there are hits, damage to energy facilities

Chief of National Police about New Year's Eve: We'll set off fireworks after victory

